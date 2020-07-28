Congressional Republicans Unveil $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package To Mixed Reactions

Senate Republicans unveiled their $1 trillion starting point for negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package.

The proposal, made up of several separate bills, would send another round of $1,200 economic impact payments to taxpayers. It’ll follow the same criteria as the last check, with one difference — there would be no age limit for dependents.

Also included is coronavirus-related liability protection, a priority for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Additional spending highlights:

Hospitals would get an additional $25 billion

Testing and tracing efforts would get an additional $16 billion

Schools get $105 billion

The Agriculture Secretary would get an additional $20 billion to help producers across the country.

There were also some surprises, such as $1.7 billion for a new FBI building in Washington, D.C. and $30 billion for the Pentagon, including the procurement of weapons systems.

McConnell described the bill as “a tailored and targeted draft that will cut right to the heart of three distinct crises facing our country — getting kids back in school, getting workers back to work, and winning the health care fight against the virus.”

But Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet called the Republican proposal “woefully inadequate,” including their take on extending unemployment benefits. The bill would continue the emergency unemployment supplement, but lower the payment from $600 to $200 through September. After that, it would be 70 percent of a worker’s previous salary.

“To cut benefits in this moment would inflict profound damage on these workers, families, and our broader economy,” Bennet said.

Republicans also want to renew the Paycheck Protection Program and would allow companies to get a second loan. For Bennet, that doesn’t go far enough to help businesses.

“It doesn’t do enough to sustain our hardest-hit small businesses that need more flexibility and sustained support, which is what we've proposed in the bipartisan RESTART Act,” he said.