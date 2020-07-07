A broad swath of Colorado companies accessed funds from the federal government’s $700 billion lifeline for small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reach of taxpayer loans granted through the program goes far beyond the mom-and-pop retailers and local restaurants many envision when they think of small businesses. A range of companies in financial services, technology, construction and manufacturing also received funding, according to data released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Payroll Protection Program is the cornerstone of the government’s effort to aid businesses with fewer than 500 employees. The program provides low-interest loans that can be forgiven if they are used primarily to make payroll. The initial rollout in March was beset by technological glitches and criticism that the biggest banks were favoring large clients, shutting out businesses that needed the assistance most.

Across the U.S., the program gave out 4.9 million loans and supported more than 51 million jobs, according to the Treasury department. A total of 13,385 loans were granted in Colorado. About 95 percent of loans in the state were for $350,000 or less, the data show. The program has helped keep or create 900,000 jobs in Colorado, according to the Small Business Administration.

“When support was needed most, the SBA and our lending partners rapidly responded to aid the state’s more than 680,000 small businesses,” Frances Padilla, SBA Colorado District Office director, said in an emailed statement. “The PPP was instrumental in providing another critical tool for helping bridge the necessity to protect payroll during this time.”

Some borrowers took immediate hits from stay-at-home orders and mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses. For example, the Sky Ute Casino Resort in Ignacio, Colorado, took a loan for between $2 million and $5 million, to save 288 jobs, the data show.