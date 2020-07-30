A Denver district court judge has ruled that Colorado's executive orders limiting capacity in bars and requiring a 10 p.m. last call will stand, rejecting requests for injunctions filed by a group representing bars and restaurants.

“I do see that my decision is going to harm some businesses, and I’m sad about that," Judge Brian Whitney said Thursday, while delivering the decision.

The Colorado Tavern League, which represents over 200 bars and restaurants across the state, sued the state earlier this month over an order that required bars to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. They also sought to overturn limits on capacity.



Bars and restaurants have been hard hit by the pandemic-related closures and drop in customers. The Colorado Restaurant Association, the primary trade group for the state’s dining establishment, found that more than half of restaurants surveyed in June said they may have to close permanently over the next three months.