Judge: Colorado Bars Must Limit Capacity, Abide By Earlier Last Call To Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
A Denver district court judge has ruled that Colorado's executive orders limiting capacity in bars and requiring a 10 p.m. last call will stand, rejecting requests for injunctions filed by a group representing bars and restaurants.
“I do see that my decision is going to harm some businesses, and I’m sad about that," Judge Brian Whitney said Thursday, while delivering the decision.
The Colorado Tavern League, which represents over 200 bars and restaurants across the state, sued the state earlier this month over an order that required bars to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. They also sought to overturn limits on capacity.
Bars and restaurants have been hard hit by the pandemic-related closures and drop in customers. The Colorado Restaurant Association, the primary trade group for the state’s dining establishment, found that more than half of restaurants surveyed in June said they may have to close permanently over the next three months.
Gov. Jared Polis tightened restrictions on gatherings as cases and hospitalizations climb in Colorado, urging young people to stay home and avoid parties. He pointed to contact tracing and federal data, as well as outbreaks in other states linked to bars and restaurants, as the rationale for ordering bars that don’t serve food closed and setting an earlier last call.
When asked about the lawsuit, Polis said the limits imposed on bars are necessary to curb the spread of the pandemic. If the number of cases declines, last call could be moved to midnight, he said last week.
In the lawsuit, the Colorado Tavern League argued that there is no evidence that bars and restaurants are unique vectors for spreading the disease.
