WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 3:15 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce this week released a study that showed that, while many businesses have been allowed to have staff return to offices, the vast majority are still offering at least partial work-from-home options. Meanwhile, efforts to stop the spread increasingly center on preventing transmission in indoor spaces.