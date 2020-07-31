Workers Have Been Able To Return To Offices With Some Restrictions Since May, But Most Colorado Companies Are Keeping People Home

Most Colorado companies are allowing employees to work from home in some capacity. Roughly a third report their workforce is almost entirely remote as the pandemic upends office culture.

A vast majority of businesses — 87 percent — are offering full or partial remote working options, according to a survey conducted by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce this week. The survey represents roughly 50 companies of varying sizes and industries.

More than 60 percent of respondents said remote working had no impact on productivity. Still, 18 percent said remote work hurt productivity. That compares with 16 percent that found remote work having a positive impact on productivity, according to the survey, the fourth in a series designed to assess the impact of COVID-19.

Most workers were forced to stay home during the stay-at-home order that took effect in March, but offices were allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity in early May.

The survey results suggest that many companies are holding their employees to more stringent social-distancing guidelines than those imposed by the state.

About 40 percent of respondents have taken federal assistance granted under the CARES Act.