Kanye West Qualifies For Colorado’s 2020 Presidential Ballot

The Secretary of State says the entertainer's nascent campaign has qualified as an unaffiliated candidate on Colorado's presidential ballot. West submitted his paperwork, and the $1,000 fee, at the deadline for unaffiliated candidates on Wednesday.

To earn a slot, the candidate's notarized paperwork included signatures and information about nine supporters who pledged to stand for him in the Electoral College and pay the state's fee.

Colorado makes it relatively easy for candidates to qualify for the presidential ballot. In many states, candidates must submit thousands of voter signatures to secure a slot.

West's listed Vice Presidential choice is Michelle Tidball, a Wyoming resident who describes herself as a "Biblical life coach."

