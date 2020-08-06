You Know Ken Buck, The Republican Colorado Congressman. Now Meet Ken Buck, The US Capitol History Buff

One of the perks of working at the U.S. Capitol is getting to take guests on tours. Before the pandemic you’d see crowds clogging the hallways every day — public tours with guides and constituent tours led by congressional staffers or, sometimes even a member of Congress. It’s part of the job that Representative Ken Buck says he enjoys.

But these days the halls are quiet; the building has been closed to tours since early March. Still, it inspires awe for the people who remain, including Buck.

Well before the pandemic, he started work on a book about the building, its contents and what they represent to him. “Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness,” with coauthor Shonda Werry, is out new this week.

“I make time to give tours as often as I can because the Capitol has a story to tell, and I want to give voice to that story,” he writes in the book.

Since an in-person tour to discuss the book wasn’t possible, Buck recently led me on a virtual a mini-tour of Statuary Hall — him on the phone, me standing alone under its ornate pink half-dome ceiling. The room is lined with statues gifted from different states and at one point was the meeting place for the House of Representatives.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News The ceiling of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

“I think the Statuary Hall is a great example of the history that you can see in the Capitol,” he said.

In a niche above an entrance sits the statue called “Liberty and Eagle”. The classical-looking woman — Liberty — stands between a fierce American eagle and a coiled snake, the symbol of wisdom. She holds a scroll in her right hand.

“The scroll is the Constitution, as if that statue of freedom is telling the members who are sitting on the floor that they should follow the Constitution as they consider their votes,” he explained.

For Buck, the Capitol, with its art, artifacts and architecture, tells the story of the nation's founding principles. And as a Republican politician, who is also chair of the Colorado GOP, that context is decidedly conservative.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News The statue, Liberty and the Eagle, stands in its niche in Statuary Hall.

His literary tour of the building is also a guide to his conservative beliefs — finding support in the Capitol’s symbolism for the importance of property rights, gun rights, fiscal restraint and more.

He also challenges — maybe surprisingly — the notion that Congress is a co-equal branch of government. He sees it as the primary branch.

“Our founders wanted to make sure that we didn't create another monarchy, that we didn't have a president or a strong executive that ruled the country, that we were represented in a Republic — not a democracy, in a Republic — that was represented in a body like Congress,” he said.

In other words, Congress should write laws — not the courts and certainly not the president through executive orders. But while he’s critical of former presidents, including Barack Obama, he is more forgiving of the current head of his party, President Donald Trump, who, like the previous occupants of the office, has also pushed to expand the boundaries of executive power.