Grizzly Creek Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 Near Glenwood Springs
As the Grizzly Creek Fire burns in western Colorado, officials expect I-70 to stay closed through Monday night in Glenwood Canyon.
The blaze had grown to 1,300 acres as of 5:36 p.m., according to the Inciwebs report.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire near mile marker 120 on Monday afternoon.
Air and ground crews are working to fight the wildfire, which started burning just north of the interstate in the White River National Forest.
Hikers were evacuated from the popular Hanging Lake Trail as the fire grew on Monday afternoon.
The westbound closure of I-70 starts in Dotsero at mile marker 140, while the eastbound closure starts at mile marker 109, according to CDOT.
The Pine Gulch fire continues to burn near Grand Junction and grew to more than 25,000 acres late Sunday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
