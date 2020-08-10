Much-Needed Coronavirus Relief Or Presidential Overreach? Colorado Congressmembers Split On Trump Executive Orders

The reaction from members of Colorado’s congressional delegation to President Donald Trump’s coronavirus-related executive orders has ranged from criticism to praise and to silence.

Democrats roundly criticized the move and questioned the constitutionality of the president taking on the power of the purse.

Boulder-area Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse said the four measures fail to meet the challenge of the moment by “placing undue burdens on states to extend needed unemployment benefits, and threatening the viability of Social Security in order to provide an inefficient and lackluster fix to the economic crisis.”

Important COVID-19 aid or a 'false sense of hope'?

When unveiling the executive orders over the weekend, Trump said they will provide much-needed coronavirus relief. He’s deferring a payroll tax for those making less than $104,000, an idea floated by the White House during this last round of coronavirus talks that was met with a tepid response from Democrats and Republicans.

Another order instructs administration officials to consider if there should be a ban on evictions. He’s also deferring payments on federally-held student loans until the end of the year.

And he’s extending federal unemployment aid at $400 a week until Dec. 6 or until the money, which has been diverted from disaster relief, runs out. There’s also a catch: the federal government will only pay 75 percent, with states required to pony up the remaining 25 percent.

“There’s no way we’d have more than two or three weeks of the ability to do that,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “Given the budgetary constraints of the state, even that is stretching our resources to the max.”

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet worried that these executive orders will give Coloradans a false sense of hope, “as they will not do what the president claims they will do."

"The only way to effectively fight the pandemic and provide real support to families is through bipartisan legislation,” Bennet said.

Many Democrats argue that the need is greater than these four issues. The negotiations covered a much broader set of issues, from help for schools and testing to liability protection for businesses, a priority for Republicans.

Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter said the executive orders “fall woefully short of what hard-working folks and small businesses need right now, will end up costing already strained state governments more money, and cut assistance to individuals.” He’s argued that Trump should focus more on negotiating a comprehensive deal.