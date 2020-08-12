WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Make Their Campaign Debut As Running Mates
Joe Biden will make his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris Wednesday at a high school in Biden’s Delaware hometown.
The former primary rivals will discuss their shared vision for how to defeat President Donald Trump and then lead the country through a pandemic, its economic fallout and a long-simmering reckoning with racism. Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like.
Democrats see Harris as having broad appeal. Trump and his allies cast her as left-wing.
