Pine Gulch Fire Now 5th Largest In Colorado History

Infrared flights over the massive blaze north of Grand Junction calculated that the Pine Gulch Fire had consumed more than 100 square miles by the evening of Aug. 13.

The 68,323-acre fire is burning mostly in rough, unpopulated terrain, although a handful of ranches and other homes in the area have been evacuated.

Nearly 750 people are fighting the fire, which remains at 7 percent containment. It's currently the state's second-highest fire priority; not far to the east, the Grizzly Creek fire is just a tenth of the size but is burning close to homes and businesses in Glenwood Springs.

According to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, the Pine Gulch Fire's growth Wednesday pushed it into the top five largest in state history. Three of those fires have occurred in the past decade.