President Trump Backs Colorado-Sponsored Women’s Suffrage Monument
The effort to create a public, outdoor monument to women's suffrage in Washington, DC, has gotten a big endorsement -- from President Donald Trump.
What's known as the Every Word We Utter Monument was designed by Loveland sculptor Jane DeDecker and has been championed by Colorado's delegation to Congress.
On Friday, President Trump tweeted that he wants to sign the bill to create the monument in order to "inspire all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their dreams."
The bill, sponsored by Boulder Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, passed the House in February. The Senate version is sponsored by both of Colorado's Senators, but has yet to be taken up by that chamber.
Both Gardner and Neguse welcomed the president's Tweet weighing in.
"The United States Senate must do their job and take up this broadly supported bill," Rep. Neguse said in a statement afterward.
Gardner tweeted, "I look forward to the day where women from all over the world will be inspired by this sculpture in our nation’s capital."
This month is the hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, securing the right of women to vote.
