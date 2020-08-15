President Trump Backs Colorado-Sponsored Women’s Suffrage Monument

The effort to create a public, outdoor monument to women's suffrage in Washington, DC, has gotten a big endorsement -- from President Donald Trump.

What's known as the Every Word We Utter Monument was designed by Loveland sculptor Jane DeDecker and has been championed by Colorado's delegation to Congress.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that he wants to sign the bill to create the monument in order to "inspire all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their dreams."