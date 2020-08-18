Colorado Wildfire Updates: Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Colorado's four major wildfires have burned just over 130,000 acres in total. That's more than triple the acres burned the state in 2019, yet only a quarter of what was blackened in 2018. Proof of just how cyclical our fire season has become.

Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):

Grizzly Creek

It's still hot and dry in the area but the wind has died down a bit in the last 24 hours, and the fire has moved to higher terrain. The favorable weather conditions allowed air support to continue with water and retardant drops.

Information officer Brian Scott said the fire has been less active.

"It’s just running out of the large conifer fuels and getting up on top where there's more smaller brush and grasses," he said. "And so those fuels will carry the fire slower and allow us our firefighters to make better progress."

Scott said the containment is still zero. The good news is that more crews and resources arrived on site Monday and should help make thicker, stronger fire lines. Officials said that structure protection was ongoing in Bair Ranch and No Name with "no loss of structures."

Pine Gulch

8:40 a.m.: Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said some mandatory evacuations for residents will be lifted Tuesday afternoon. Officials are working with the power company to provide power to people who live along several county roads near the fire so they can return to their homes. But Vallario noted fire behavior is still unpredictable and people should be prepared to evacuate again.

7:39 a.m.: The Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction has been 7 percent contained over the past several days, even while the fire has ballooned in size. Fire information officer John Peterson said containing a fire means building a control line that flames won’t spread past.

"We'll add more line on a daily basis saying this is contained, but the fire is growing," he said. "So proportionally, it's still staying at about 7 percent."

The Pine Gulch fire became Colorado’s fourth-largest fire ever late last week and is just short — by 75 acres — of the 87,284 acres lost to the 2012 High Park fire.

Cameron Peak

8:59 a.m.: Rocky Mountain National Park closed the Alpine Visitor Center atop Trail Ridge Road on Monday due to smokey conditions. From the visitor center, the Cameron Peak fire is just over 13 miles to the northwest.