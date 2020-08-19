Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):

Grizzly Creek

Investigators now believe the fire in Glenwood Canyon was caused by something dragged beneath or behind a vehicle on Interstate 70. The resulting sparks may have lit dry vegetation on the side of the highway.

Glenwood Springs resident Kyle Jone was tubing on the Colorado River on Aug. 10, the day the fire started. When he first saw smoke floating near I-70, he assumed it was another small roadside fire — "It quickly became apparent that it was much worse than that," he said.

Pine Gulch

There are dozens of oil and gas wells in and around the perimeter of the Pine Gulch fire. Fire official Pat Seekins said some facilities in the southwest portion of the fire have been confirmed as damaged. He noted that they’re working with companies in the areas to protect infrastructure from fire damage.

Jim Hill/CPR News Oil and gas well locations (orange dots) obtained from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission mapped against the Aug. 18 perimeter of the Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction.

"Identifying those gas lines, those oil well sites that are of concern, whether they're threatened or damaged, so they can get assessments of where the fire is going," he said. "We want to get ahead of that, which we feel like we are."

Seekins said most oil and gas infrastructure has been unaffected by the fire, and that threat assessments are ongoing.

— Paolo Zialcita

Cameron Peak

Officials say Wednesday's weather will make fighting the Cameron Peak fire more difficult.

"We're going to see some north winds, 10 to 20 miles per hour, but we’re also going to be seeing these thunderstorms that will be coming through, not dropping a lot of rainfall, potentially putting down lightning and having strong, gusty winds with them as well," said Darren Clabo, a meteorologist with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The fire’s growth has been to the south and it’s now 4 miles away from the northwest boundary of Rocky Mountain National Park. The park announced closures in that area because of the forecast winds and extreme fire conditions.