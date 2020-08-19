Colorado Wildfire Updates: Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More
More than 2,400 firefighters are engaged in the massive effort to combat wildfires across the state right now. On the Western Slope, the Pine Gulch fire is now the third-largest in state history, surpassing the 87,284 acres lost to the 2012 High Park fire.
Tuesday's growth of the Pine Gulch forced some new evacuations. To the east, the Grizzly Creek fire continues to consume Glenwood Canyon.
"Just going back to the canyon is going to be sad because that's beautiful, and Hanging Lake, and destroyed childhood scenes and stuff," said Vladimir Carbajal, a lifelong Eagle County resident. "We've been going there since I was a kid."
Several new fires broke out around the state Tuesday. The governor has ordered a 30-day statewide fire ban, as the extremely hot, dry weather continues.
Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 29,000 acres, 4 percent containment (Aug 19, 8:05 a.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 87,778 acres, 7 percent containment (Aug 18, 7:54 p.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 15,738 acres, no containment (Aug 19, 8:51 a.m.)
- Williams Fork Fire: 6,627 acres, 3 percent containment (Aug 19, 6:52 a.m.)
Grizzly Creek
Investigators now believe the fire in Glenwood Canyon was caused by something dragged beneath or behind a vehicle on Interstate 70. The resulting sparks may have lit dry vegetation on the side of the highway.
Glenwood Springs resident Kyle Jone was tubing on the Colorado River on Aug. 10, the day the fire started. When he first saw smoke floating near I-70, he assumed it was another small roadside fire — "It quickly became apparent that it was much worse than that," he said.
Pine Gulch
There are dozens of oil and gas wells in and around the perimeter of the Pine Gulch fire. Fire official Pat Seekins said some facilities in the southwest portion of the fire have been confirmed as damaged. He noted that they’re working with companies in the areas to protect infrastructure from fire damage.
"Identifying those gas lines, those oil well sites that are of concern, whether they're threatened or damaged, so they can get assessments of where the fire is going," he said. "We want to get ahead of that, which we feel like we are."
Seekins said most oil and gas infrastructure has been unaffected by the fire, and that threat assessments are ongoing.
— Paolo Zialcita
Cameron Peak
Officials say Wednesday's weather will make fighting the Cameron Peak fire more difficult.
"We're going to see some north winds, 10 to 20 miles per hour, but we’re also going to be seeing these thunderstorms that will be coming through, not dropping a lot of rainfall, potentially putting down lightning and having strong, gusty winds with them as well," said Darren Clabo, a meteorologist with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
The fire’s growth has been to the south and it’s now 4 miles away from the northwest boundary of Rocky Mountain National Park. The park announced closures in that area because of the forecast winds and extreme fire conditions.
Williams Fork
Officials say that trees killed by the mountain pine beetle are helping to fuel the fire. Information officer Schelly Olson pointed out that the dead trees are "a fuel type that's very dangerous to work in."
The Williams Fork is 6,627 acres in size and burning on National Forest land west of the town of Fraser. Firefighters have started to establish some minor containment.
