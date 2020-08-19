What Happens After The Olympic Torch Goes Out? For Many Athletes, A Battle With Depression

These are challenging times, with a global pandemic, a collapsed economy, millions of people unemployed and a politically divided country.

It is inevitable that many Americans are struggling with their mental health, or worried about the emotional wellbeing of loved ones and friends.

Among those people who are struggling are some of our most public champions: Olympic athletes. That's the subject of a new documentary on HBO called “The Weight of Gold.”

The film, narrated by swimmer Michael Phelps, features almost a dozen U.S. Olympians who candidly discuss their challenges maintaining their mental health.