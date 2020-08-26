Seizing On Their 2018 Victories, Colorado Democrats Make New Push In Traditional Republican Stronghold

Douglas County’s wealthy suburbs and rural enclaves have long been solidly Republican, making it write-off territory for Democrats. But this year, party organizers see cracks in that red wall; they’re targeting a statehouse seat held by the Assistant House Minority Leader. And they are pledging to put up real money to back their ambitions.

If Democrats can pull off an upset in this Highlands Ranch race, it would be a sign of how much the state has shifted to the left. While other Douglas County communities like Parker and Castle Rock remain solidly red, more than a fifth of the precincts in Highlands Ranch voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016.

“In recent years we’ve seen Highlands Ranch has creeped closer and closer to being viable. Last cycle, we lost the [statehouse] seat by roughly 2,600 votes, which we do believe is a flippable margin,” said Matt McGovern, the head of the House Majority Project, which works to elect Democratic state lawmakers. “Especially as demographic change continues to occur in Highlands Ranch and as more previously Republican voters become disaffected with Donald Trump and the current state of the Republican party.”

Anthony Alders is exactly the kind of voter Democrats are counting on. The military veteran lives in Highlands Ranch with his wife and two young children. He said he switched his party registration from Republican to unaffiliated because of Donald Trump and plans to vote exclusively for Democrats this fall.

“He's just a disaster of a person and a bigger disaster as a president,” said Alders. “I’m disappointed in the way the Republican party let him take over,” he said.

Alders said Republicans have not stood up to Trump on fiscal issues or what he sees as mismanagement of the military and international affairs, like the president’s decision to pull U.S troops out of Syria last fall.

These suburbs are changing, but how much?

According to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, Democrats are gaining some ground in northern Douglas County. But even though Clinton won parts of Highlands Ranch in 2016, those same voters also helped reelect their Republican House Representative, Kevin Van Winkle, by a large margin.

“For some reason, there were thousands of voters that did not support our president, but did support me,” Van Winkle said recently. He thinks things will be different this time around, in Trump’s favor. “‘Cause he has a track record that people can look to. He cut taxes, he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.”