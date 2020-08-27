At Platinum Divaz, Black Girls Are Mentors And Leaders

At nine years old, Jahleesa Lawler is one of the youngest coaches for Platinum Divaz, a dance team based in Aurora. She’s been on the team for three years and she takes her role very seriously.

“My way of coaching is like sometimes I’m nice, sometimes I get frustrated because they can’t learn the dances so we have to move on to other dances that they already know,” she said.

Members of the youth team range from kindergarteners to high schoolers.

On a late Thursday afternoon in a noisy dance studio, she was learning a new dance which features a lot of hip hop and majorette styles. It was taking her a little longer than usual to get it right, with a tight deadline looming. She had just two days to perfect it before one of their first performances since the pandemic shutdowns.

“It’s just so fast and I have to remember the moves in my head,” she said.

The Platinum Divaz, originally known as the Platinum Diva Princess Team, has been around for seven years, with the mission of encouraging leadership skills and self-esteem, particularly for Black girls, although all ethnicities are welcome. While boys are welcome and male team members are called “The Platinum Gents,” it’s a space originally designed for girls to work hard, and support each other, through dance.

For most of the summer, the 50 dancers on the youth team had to practice over Zoom and have only been able to meet in person for the past two weeks. These days, the team has its own space for the first time in seven years. All the dancers get their temperature checked and have to use hand sanitizer before entering the studio.

Kevin Mohatt/For CPR News Members of the Platinum Divaz dance group, Sanyi Williams, 12 (left), Talaia Vaughns, 13, Jahleesa Lawler, 9, Taliyah Griffin, 14, and Jazoni Johnson, 14, practice their routine at their studio in Aurora, August 20, 2020.

The pandemic didn’t slow Lawler down. When she’s not at practice, she’s in her bedroom going over her steps while her mother watches to make sure she’s hitting every move. Lawler acknowledged that it’s a lot of work, but if she doesn’t have the dances down, she can’t teach it. She said she would do anything for her teammates that feel like family.

“I just like that I’m here with my sisterhood and we support each other,” she said.

Chiniqua Jackson, one of the team’s founders, said inclusion is the most important part. It’s why she doesn’t do tryouts.

“We help people who feel they don’t have any talent work on finding their talent and finding a place that houses them,” she said. “Two left feet, no rhythm, or all the talent in the world ... we’re going to take you, we’re going to work with you.”

For young women who may be made to feel lesser than elsewhere, this is a place to get built up. The team spends a lot of time talking about embracing their melanin and going into the world as independent young ladies.

“We’ve always wanted to be where they can come and feel like it was family,” she said. “We always want to make it feel like a second home, a fun place away from home.”

Divaz are assigned mentors from among their teammates. The mentors, typically teenagers along with a few younger leaders like Lawler, are expected to not only teach dances, but also help the younger girls navigate everyday obstacles like school, bullying and self-confidence.