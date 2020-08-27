The Pine Gulch Fire Is Now The Largest Colorado Wildfire In State History

The Pine Gulch fire has become the state’s largest wildfire ever after burning through a remote high-desert area in western Colorado for nearly a month.

As of Thursday night, it’s burned 139,006 acres and is 77 percent contained. More than 900 firefighters are battling the blaze.

"The (recent) increase in acreage is not due to the fire moving," said Jacob Welsh, a spokesman for the fire's management team. "It's due to more accurate mapping."

Crews did so with the help of flights that use infrared technology to get a better read on the fire's area. Welsh said those flights have been dedicated to other fires with higher priority this week, especially in California.

"Fire officials feel the fire is not going to move anywhere on us in a lot of the areas that are secure and being mopped up and controlled right now," he added.

The first report of the fire came on July 31, according to fire officials, who said lightning sparked the blaze about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

While officials have stressed that the small city is not threatened, they have ordered evacuations for a handful of rural homes closer to the fire. Residents in the stretch of Garfield County between Colorado Highway 139 and the Utah border are on pre-evacuation notice.

The highway, which connects the Grand Junction area to Rangely, reopened Tuesday after having been closed nearly a week due to fire activity.

No homes have been lost. The fire has burned an unknown amount of grazing area, and ranchers have had to move livestock out of the fire’s path.