Nearly Three-Fourths Of Colorado Is Seeing Severe Drought, And There’s A Lot Of Reasons Why

As multiple wildfires tear through Colorado and heavy rains are yet to be seen, the state’s drought conditions are getting worse — fast.

The United States Drought Monitor published its latest weekly data report Thursday morning, and it shows 73 percent of the state is experiencing severe or extreme drought. That number was at 61 percent just a week ago.

David Simeral, a climatologist at the Western Regional Climate Center, helped compile this information for the Drought Monitor. He said one contributing factor is that warmer temperatures earlier in the year caused the mountain snowpack to melt off faster.

“You had your early runoff occur and things started to dry out earlier because of the heat in the late spring,” Simeral said. “Moving into the summer months, the rains didn’t come; temperatures have been above normal and that led to things drying out really quickly.”

The two largest wildfires burning right now are in the area with the worst drought conditions. As of Thursday morning, the Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction has burned 122,000 acres with 14 percent containment, and the Grizzly Creek fire near Glenwood Springs had scorched nearly 30,000 acres and is 4 percent contained.