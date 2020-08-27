Skiing Will Look Different In Colorado This Winter. Vail Resorts Now Has A Plan

From Colorado towns like Vail and Breckenridge to Park City, Utah, skiers and snowboarders can expect a lot of changes on the slopes this winter. And one of the world’s largest ski resort companies has shared details on some plans for an upcoming season like none before.

Vail Resorts has announced safety protocols, including health screenings, face coverings and a new reservation system, for all of its 34 North American resorts.

In a letter sent out Thursday, CEO Rob Katz detailed the new safety precautions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to have changes that can be in effect throughout the entire winter, he said.

“We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactive changes,” Katz said.

He added “consistency and predictability” for guests will be important during this fluid situation.

One of the biggest changes is that only pass holders will be able to hit the slopes to start the season. Pass holders will also have to make reservations in advance. Regular lift tickets won’t go on sale until Dec. 8.