Two Rural Counties With Colorado’s Lowest 2020 Census Response Rates Hope To Catch Up

Hinsdale County is one of the most remote counties in the country. Right now it's also last among all Colorado counties when it comes to response rates for the 2020 U.S. Census.

Fewer than 20 percent of residents there have filled out their census forms. And Hinsdale County only has one month left to improve on that as much as possible.

So far, nearly 85 percent of Colorado households have responded. That's above the national rate of 83.2 percent. Douglas County has the state's highest rate with 84.1 percent. And statewide, census workers are trying to follow up with households that have not yet responded.

In Hinsdale County, confusion about addresses is one reason why it's been challenging to get surveys to people in this part of southwestern Colorado. The main road through the county is Colorado Highway 149, which is known in some parts by a different name, according to Hinsdale County Commissioner Kristine Borchers.

The official census count has statewide implications, as it could give Colorado an eighth seat in the U.S. House. Locally, it also determines funding for federal grants that help Hinsdale County pay for improvements to things like the sewer system, roads and its courthouse, Borchers said.

"We rely heavily on grants for continued operation of some of our programs and capital improvements," she said. "So for us, it's really important that our year-round residents are submitting their data to the census."