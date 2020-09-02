Photos: ‘COVID Chaos’ Protest At Bandimere Speedway Turns Double Duty As A Trump Rally

Bandimere Speedway in Morrison hosted what was billed as a “COVID Chaos” protest Tuesday evening against emergency public health rules issued by Gov. Jared Polis to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. It doubled as a kind of rally for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The race track, which was taken to court in July for violations of social distancing rules, said it has suffered financially because of those rules. Speakers on Tuesday derided the governor and Democrats and won cheers from supporters waving the Stars and Stripes and Trump flags.

Among those speakers were Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and conservative writer and activist Michelle Malkin. In August, the state Supreme Court declined to hear their lawsuit against Polis in which they argued the governor had overstepped his authority.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Glen Broum of Evergreen greets a traffic jam headed into the Speedway parking lot. The WWG1WGA sign on the truck behind him refers to the slogan “Where We Go One We Go All” promoted by the extremist group Qanon, whose adherents believe without evidence that President Donald Trump is under assault by a global conspiracy led by pedophiles.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A supporter drops cash into a legal defense fund donation bucket.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A pro-Trump campaign bus was parked conspicuously on the race track.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jim Tibaldo of Evergreen brought his two Great Danes, Nova, at left, and Teigra to the rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Race track supporters and speakers at the rally derided Gov. Polis’s actions.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Lukas Barnett of Littleton adorned his hat with flags.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Not everything at the rally was about politics and COVID-19. Some gathered around and admired the engine of race car.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News John Tiegen, a member of the CIA’s Global Response Staff and a Trump supporter, helped defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from a terrorist attack in 2012.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Conservative writer and television commentator Michelle Malkin was among her speakers at the rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado state House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican, spoke at the rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Members of the Bandimere family gather on the race track to thank supporters.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News John Bandimere, the track’s owner, expressed appreciation for the supportive rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A lone man waved a flag on the east stands during the rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jimmie Viles of Evergreen, dressed as Uncle Sam, was among those at the rally.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mahkrysta Hilton of Brighton runs down the race track waving flags.