Photos: ‘COVID Chaos’ Protest At Bandimere Speedway Turns Double Duty As A Trump Rally

By Hart Van Denburg
September 2, 2020
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYBANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
At the rally’s end Tuesday evening, everyone was invited onto the race track for an official group photo.

Bandimere Speedway in Morrison hosted what was billed as a “COVID Chaos” protest Tuesday evening against emergency public health rules issued by Gov. Jared Polis to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. It doubled as a kind of rally for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The race track, which was taken to court in July for violations of social distancing rules, said it has suffered financially because of those rules. Speakers on Tuesday derided the governor and Democrats and won cheers from supporters waving the Stars and Stripes and Trump flags.

Among those speakers were Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and conservative writer and activist Michelle Malkin. In August, the state Supreme Court declined to hear their lawsuit against Polis in which they argued the governor had overstepped his authority.

BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Glen Broum of Evergreen greets a traffic jam headed into the Speedway parking lot. The WWG1WGA sign on the truck behind him refers to the slogan “Where We Go One We Go All” promoted by the extremist group Qanon, whose adherents believe without evidence that President Donald Trump is under assault by a global conspiracy led by pedophiles.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A supporter drops cash into a legal defense fund donation bucket.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A pro-Trump campaign bus was parked conspicuously on the race track.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Jim Tibaldo of Evergreen brought his two Great Danes, Nova, at left, and Teigra to the rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Race track supporters and speakers at the rally derided Gov. Polis’s actions.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Lukas Barnett of Littleton adorned his hat with flags.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Not everything at the rally was about politics and COVID-19. Some gathered around and admired the engine of race car.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
John Tiegen, a member of the CIA’s Global Response Staff and a Trump supporter, helped defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from a terrorist attack in 2012.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Conservative writer and television commentator Michelle Malkin was among her speakers at the rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado state House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Republican, spoke at the rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Members of the Bandimere family gather on the race track to thank supporters.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
John Bandimere, the track’s owner, expressed appreciation for the supportive rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A lone man waved a flag on the east stands during the rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Jimmie Viles of Evergreen, dressed as Uncle Sam, was among those at the rally.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Mahkrysta Hilton of Brighton runs down the race track waving flags.
BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY PROTEST DOUBLES AS TRUMP RALLYHart Van Denburg/CPR News
As the rally ended, the moon began to rise over the metro area.

