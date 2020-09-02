Photos: ‘COVID Chaos’ Protest At Bandimere Speedway Turns Double Duty As A Trump Rally

Bandimere Speedway in Morrison hosted what was billed as a “COVID Chaos” protest Tuesday evening against emergency public health rules issued by Gov. Jared Polis to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. It doubled as a kind of rally for the re-election of President Donald Trump.
The race track, which was taken to court in July for violations of social distancing rules, said it has suffered financially because of those rules. Speakers on Tuesday derided the governor and Democrats and won cheers from supporters waving the Stars and Stripes and Trump flags.
