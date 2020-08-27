Republican Lawmaker Sues Polis Over Colorado Mask Mandate And Other Coronavirus Orders

A powerful Republican lawmaker and prominent Republican media personality are suing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the state health department, and two local health departments over a variety of public health orders meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

That includes Polis’ executive order last month requiring residents to wear face masks in public.

Patrick Neville, the House minority leader, is joined in the suit, filed late in the evening Aug. 26 by Michelle Malkin, a conservative activist and El Paso County resident.

In a press release sent out just before the suit was filed, Neville said Polis’ executive orders have been “devastating” to the people of Colorado.

The governor’s office issued a two-sentence reply: “We are free to be on the side of a deadly virus that has taken the lives of too many friends, parents, and loved ones, or on the side of Coloradans. I’m on the side of Coloradans.”

The lawsuit targets a broad array of measures put in place since March.

They aimed to protect public health by restricting a broad spectrum of daily life, like travel, cleaning nursing homes, bars and restaurants, theaters, fairs, markets, weddings, graduation ceremonies and funerals.

In the release announcing the lawsuit, Neville, who represents Castle Rock, Castle Pines and other parts of south Metro Denver, said “People have been ordered to stay at home; their right to travel has been trampled; their right to worship has been taken away; businesses have been shut down; and countless jobs have been lost. The Governor has overstepped his Constitutional powers.”

The complaint, filed with the Colorado Supreme Court, doesn’t delve into the medical efficacy of wearing masks or social distancing; instead it makes its arguments on constitutional grounds. “The essence” of the suit is that by issuing the executive order requiring masks Polis, “is purportedly making new laws and implementing new public policies which wholly usurp the power of the legislative department to make the Laws.”

The suit contends, according to the state’s Constitution, that power belongs exclusively to the legislative department, of which Neville is a leader.

But experts on the spread of the virus as well as a number of public health leaders have credited masks with helping limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has caused 179,000 deaths and nearly 6 million cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of August 26, Colorado had recorded 55,993 cases of COVID-19 and 1,927 deaths among patients with COVID-19. The state has recorded 590 outbreaks, in places like nursing homes, prisons and meat processing plants, but also schools, restaurants, bars and businesses. Communities of color have been particularly hard hit, both nationally and in Colorado, accounting for a disproportionate share of cases and deaths.