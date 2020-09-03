CPR News Will Host Gardner-Hickenlooper Debate On Oct. 9 With Denver 7 And The Denver Post
Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger former Gov. John Hickenlooper have agreed to a debate sponsored by Colorado Public Radio, Denver 7 and The Denver Post.
The two candidates for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 for a 90-minute debate. CPR News will broadcast the debate across the state.
Denver 7 will broadcast the first hour live and all three news organizations will stream it online.
The debate will be held live at the Denver 7 studios, but with no audience for health precautions.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.