CPR News Will Host Gardner-Hickenlooper Debate On Oct. 9 With Denver 7 And The Denver Post

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger former Gov. John Hickenlooper have agreed to a debate sponsored by Colorado Public Radio, Denver 7 and The Denver Post.

The two candidates for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 for a 90-minute debate. CPR News will broadcast the debate across the state.

Denver 7 will broadcast the first hour live and all three news organizations will stream it online.

The debate will be held live at the Denver 7 studios, but with no audience for health precautions.