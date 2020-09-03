Video: Polis Calls On Coloradans To Exercise Caution Over Labor Day Weekend

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. In his news conference, he touched on Colorado's recent low positivity rate but again called for personal responsibility heading into the holiday weekend.

“Coloradans have met the challenges of this pandemic head on, and our numbers may be declining, but we are not out of the woods,” Polis said. “Cases spiked after the 4th of July weekend and we can’t let that happen again after Labor Day weekend. Our success thus far is due to each individual doing their part and we can’t let up now.