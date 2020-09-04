In Trump Strongholds, It’s The GOP Clerk Who Has To Counter The Attack On Mail Ballots

In August, the president went further, telling a crowd in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that “the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

No modern president or major candidate has made those kinds of statements before an election. It’s a message that’s undermining Republican voters’ faith in the upcoming vote, and it’s forcing election officials to explain Colorado’s election systems to waves of anxious callers.

“Rigged is a strong word. That would have to be provable,” Grauberger said. “But I feel like there’s a lot of things being said and done and put into place to make sure he doesn’t get re-election.”

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Farm fields stretch alongside a subdivision in La Salle on Aug. 27, 2020.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. Republicans have long argued that election fraud is too easy, while Democrats counter that new ID requirements and other security changes are really meant to shut voters out.

In 2020, that debate is suddenly focused on the U.S. Postal Service. The recent reduction of USPS overtime hours reportedly led to widespread delivery delays which could undermine people’s confidence in voting by mail. The Trump administration has said it will suspend some of those changes.

Meanwhile, Republicans are more likely to see the postal service as another venue for trickery.

“Well, what’s to say (election mail) doesn’t get pushed aside, and somebody fills out all their ballots the way they want ‘em to go, and puts them back in the mail?” asked Jim Henry, 74, as he smoked a cigarette outside his home in the exurban town of Severance.

Andrew Kenney/CPR News Jim Henry, 74, poses for a photo outside his home in Severance on Aug. 27.

There’s no evidence of widespread vote tampering in any mail voting state, according to Charles Stewart, founding director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab and a professor of political science.

“Voter fraud is exceedingly rare,” Stewart said in an interview. “As people like to say, you’re more likely to get hit by lightning then you are to find a case of voter fraud by mail.”

The greater threat, Stewart said, is that a relatively small number of ballots will arrive after deadlines, or that they’ll be rejected for voter errors. States like Colorado have tried to counter postal delivery concerns with systems like automatic signature matching and ballot tracking. Nevada has similar systems.

Trump’s warnings have none of that nuance. And the resulting voter doubts create a unique challenge for Republican officials in a vote-by-mail state like Colorado. In Weld County, the elections office takes four or five calls per day about election security, according to County Clerk Carly Koppes, a Republican.

She reminds people that “you’ve been participating in mail ballots for a long time.” Koppes tells them that she meets regularly with the U.S. Postal Service and has full confidence in the elections system.

Her strategy: Keep it local. Instead of engaging directly with the president’s rhetoric, she connects voters with her election judges — a bipartisan group of volunteers —- who can sometimes be more convincing than paid staff.

“I want to make sure that my constituents here in Weld County know that they have every opportunity to participate in an election,” she said.