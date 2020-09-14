Colorado Art Show Honors Public Enemy’s ‘Fear Of A Black Planet.’ As Relevant Today As It Was 30 Years Ago

"Fear of a Black Planet" made waves on the charts and inspired countless hip-hop musicians when it dropped in 1990. Thirty years later, Public Enemy's third album is still influencing a new generation of artists.

"It's a long period in music and culture," Chuck D told Colorado Matters. "But it's a short period in real life."

The Public Enemy frontman has contributed art to "The Terrordome," a new art exhibit at Black Book Gallery in Englewood that collects a range of visual art inspired by the landmark album. "The Terrordome" includes contributions from Shepard Fairley, WK Interact and other visual artists around the world.