Retro Recipes From Colorado’s ‘Potato Paradise’

Like other Colorado kitschy-licious community cookbooks, this spiral-bound beauty shines a starchy spotlight on the San Luis Valley’s agricultural bounty. The work of the aforementioned potato committee, the introduction boasts of the region’s “sandy-loam soil and an abundant underground water supply.” Inside, you’ll find “recipes [that] are really a product of that time,” Mannon said, with “cans of cream of mushroom soup and powdered French onion dip mix.”

Courtesy Jane Mannon The POTATOES! cook book from Colorado's San Luis Valley.

Although she does admit she’s somewhat mystified by the baked potato recipe — we included it below anyhow.

“I always thought that might be kind of intuitive,” she mused.

With consistently colder weather inbound, the potato soup recipe entices. You can throw the ingredients in a slow cooker, come back hours later, dump the milk in and enjoy a hearty meal. As Mannon astutely notes, “you can’t go wrong with potatoes and bacon.”

But the potato piece de resistance here is the brownie recipe.

Yes, potato brownies. (Don’t worry. There’s also chocolate.) “I thought the brownies would be a little bit more fudge-like, a little bit more chewy.” Instead, Mannon said, they’re more like cake.

San Luis Valley Potato Soup