Security Will Look Different On RTD’s N Line When It Opens Next Week

One of the first things RTD’s interim General Manager Paul Ballard noticed when he rode the agency’s commuter rail lines were the armed security guards stationed on every train checking tickets.

“It's very different to have security guards doing that type of work. So I made a mental note to check into that,” said Ballard, who took over RTD’s top job earlier this year after a decades-long career at transit agencies across the country.

Federal regulations require two workers on every commuter rail train, traditionally an operator who drives the train and a conductor in the passenger area. But for decades, RTD had used armed security across its system. So it used an armed guard as that required second person when it opened the A, B and G lines starting in 2016.

“It's been a really great model, as far as not just addressing the [Federal Railroad Administration] regulatory requirement but having the enhanced security physical presence on the train,” Ballard’s predecessor Dave Genova said in 2018.

But on RTD’s fourth commuter rail line, the 13-miles N Line between Denver and the northern suburbs that opens Monday, it will follow the industry standard.

“We're going with more of a traditional conductor, who is really focused on the passengers checking fares, checking tickets, making sure everything is safe. Because we don't really feel we need our armed officers on every train,” Ballard said Thursday.

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News An RTD N Line train at the Eastlake station in Thornton, Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

The conductors — or transit safety ambassadors, as RTD calls them — will still carry radios and can call for backup from law enforcement — either RTD’s own, or from local jurisdictions — when the need arises. But Ballard said conductors are equipped to deal with “99.5 percent” of any issues that arise on the train.

Armed security officers will board trains randomly, much like they do now on RTD’s separate light rail system. Conductors on commuter rails will check fares, but won’t have the power to issue citations.

"It's going to be more of an educational process,” said Bob Grado, RTD’s chief of police.