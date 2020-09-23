Why Did Birds Fall Out Of The Sky In September? Wildlife Experts Are Closer To An Answer

Ornithologists believe they are getting closer to understanding why thousands of migratory songbirds literally fell out of the sky across the Southwest earlier this month, including in areas of Colorado.

The deaths hit several species seemingly without warning, including sparrows, warblers and thrushes, which were heading south to their winter homes.

Arvind Panjabi, an ornithologist with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, said the unprecedented discovery of hundreds of dead birds in ravines, on highways and in people’s yards could have been due in part to toxic smoke from fires in the Northwestern United States.

The extreme temperature swing during Colorado’s early September storm was also a bird killer.

“There have been a few efforts to try to understand this better,” Panjabi said. “One of those was conducted by a graduate student at the University of New Mexico who actually went out and collected some of the dead birds that had been reported, and she noted that most of them had starved. So birds that depend on flying insects for finding their food, like swallows and flycatchers, were especially hard hit by this storm. Two days of no food during the peak of migration was just too much.”

Most of the bird die-off was discovered in New Mexico, but after biologists there sounded the alarm on a public reporting site, more reports came in from five states in the southwestern United States including Colorado, and four states in Mexico.