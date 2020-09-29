WATCH LIVE: The 1st Trump-Biden Presidential Debate
The first of three 2020 presidential debates kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, where incumbent President Donald Trump meets former Vice President Joe Biden.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. MT. Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage. Find a station near you, watch the video above or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."
Tuesday’s debate will be 90 minutes and moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It will feature six 15-minute segments on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, the economy, race and policing, election integrity and Trump and Biden’s records.
The race is tightening in some states, but Biden maintains a remarkably stable lead over Trump in most polls five weeks before Election Day. Still, the Republican president has at least two big opportunities to improve his standing this week.
First, Trump and his allies have the chance to change the national focus as they push for the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee. Second, the first presidential debate gives Trump a prime-time opening to test Biden's physical and mental strength once and for all.
However, the bombshell revelations unveiled by the New York Times also provided a new opening for his Democratic rival just two days before the debate.
