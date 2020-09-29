WATCH LIVE: The 1st Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

The first of three 2020 presidential debates kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, where incumbent President Donald Trump meets former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. MT. Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage. Find a station near you, watch the video above or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

Tuesday’s debate will be 90 minutes and moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It will feature six 15-minute segments on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus, the economy, race and policing, election integrity and Trump and Biden’s records.