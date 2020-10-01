Polis Issues New ‘Narrow’ Pardons For 2,732 Marijuana-Related Convictions

An executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis this week officially pardons 2,732 marijuana-related convictions. Those eligible — though few — stand to benefit from the first sweeping forgiveness of marijuana convictions at the state level since Coloradans voted to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012.

The number is likely a fraction of those who still carry a criminal record for marijuana possession. Almost 13,000 people in Colorado were arrested for marijuana possession in 2012 alone, according to state data. And while arrests for possession may have dramatically dropped since then, the lasting effects of a conviction linger for years, even though possession is no longer a crime in Colorado.

To qualify for a pardon, the requirements were many. Only possession charges of 1 ounce or less qualify — although the law passed in this year’s legislative session authorized forgiveness for up to 2 ounces. The cases also had to occur in a state court. Usually, such cases rarely reach a state court, and Polis’ order specifically excludes those convicted of marijuana-related crimes in lower courts. Individuals can check to see if they’ve been pardoned on a new state website.

Back in June, Polis signed into law HB20-1424, which established his narrow pardon power when it comes to certain types of cannabis convictions. The legislation also established a “social equity license” meant for those who are low income, or have been arrested for marijuana in the past. The license grants such applicants certain advantages if they choose to open up marijuana businesses of their own.