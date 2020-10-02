WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response During Greeley Visit
Gov. Jared Polis is visiting Northern Colorado today with stops in Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins. He is expected to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 11:15 a.m. from the University of Northern Colorado.
CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.
Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.