50 Years Later, Rick Stephens Is On A 500-Mile Bike Ride To Honor Teammates Lost In The Wichita State Plane Crash

Fifty years ago, on a clear October afternoon, a plane crashed on a tree-studded mountainside above Interstate 70 near Silver Plume, killing nearly the entire first string of the Wichita State University Shockers football team.

A Denver TV reporter described the scene as melted gold football helmets and cleats strewn over the burning ground, and a “solemn silence” in what he referred to as a “holocaust of death.”

Twenty-two-year-old Rick Stephens, WSU’s noseguard and one of only nine survivors, was thrown from the plane as it belly-landed. He survived because he was ejected away from an ensuing explosion.

Just before the crash, Stephens had left his seat to check the cockpit, sensing that what he was seeing out the window didn’t seem right.

“We were on even elevation with old mine shafts and rusted equipment. When I got to the cockpit I realized the pilots were in a panic mode trying to determine a possible passage-way through, given our elevation,” Stephens told Colorado Matters. “I turned and there was no blue sky. I felt a sharp bank to the left or right. The wings were hitting the trees. I was knocked unconscious. The next thing that I knew I was outside of the aircraft some 25 yards and spitting out gravel and teeth, trying to make some sense of what had happened.”

Stephens’ leg was broken and his hip was dislocated. He watched from yards away, helpless as the plane caught fire, killing his teammates who were trapped by their seatbelts and underneath the wreckage. Three construction workers who saw the crash while they were working on the nearby Eisenhower Tunnel carried Stephens down the mountainside.

“They risked their lives,” he said. “The plane was beginning to become engulfed in flames. They picked me up and carried me 100 yards. It was very difficult moving in that terrain downhill.”

Some players were able to crawl out of a hole in the plane and walk to the highway where surprised drivers in oncoming cars took them to area hospitals.

David Zalubowski/AP Wreckage from the plane, which was one of two being used to take the Shockers to play a football game against Utah State University in Logan, Utah, is still scattered on the mountain top nearly 50 years after the crash close to the Eisenhower Tunnel.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Stephens, 72, started a 500-mile bicycle ride from Wichita, Kansas to the Eisenhower Tunnel. His goal is to reach it by Oct. 10. From there, he will then hike to the crash site with relatives of some of those killed in the crash to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the accident. His aim is to raise money for a program that pays for descendants of the victims to attend WSU on scholarship.

“There is a memorial scholarship that funds tuition and some support for the survivors’ children, as well as those who perished. So we'll have an opportunity to gain some support for that scholarship, which both of my children and others benefited from.”

The Second Plane Took A Different Route

The WSU football team was on two planes, named for the school colors: the Gold plane carried the first team starters, team support and boosters who had won the trip to Utah State for selling the most amount of tickets.

The Black plane carried coaches and the second string players. After a stop in Denver’s Stapleton airport for refueling, the Black plane flew north, while the Gold plane’s pilots made the fatal decision to take the scenic route west past Georgetown toward Loveland Pass.

“It’s a tremendous, vast increase in elevation which everybody familiar with the area knows,” WSU historian Craig Minor said in a Kansas Public television documentary about the crash. “So of all places to fly, ...that was maybe the worst (place).”