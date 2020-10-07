Hickenlooper Campaign Says Donations Skyrocketed In Most Recent Quarter

John Hickenlooper, Colorado’s Democratic candidate for U.S Senate, raised $22.6 million dollars during the latest fundraising quarter, more than four times the amount of his previous campaign haul of $5.2 million, according to figures released by his campaign. The reporting period is from July 1, September 30. Going into the final stretch before Election Day, Hickenlooper’s campaign said he will have $7.2 million cash on hand.

Hickenlooper is locked in a tight raise to unseat first-term Republican Senator Cory Gardner. Gardner’s campaign said the Senator is still waiting for his third quarter fundraising figures and will release them by the October 15 deadline. Throughout the campaign Gardner has had more cash on hand, but Hickenlooper has outpaced him in fundraising each quarter.

“I am incredibly grateful for every single one of our grassroots donors and volunteers who have joined our campaign during these difficult times,” said Hickenlooper. “Coloradans from every corner of our state are fired up and ready to flip this seat because they are fed up with Cory Gardner’s lockstep support of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.”

Hickenlooper’s campaign said 485,000 individual donors gave to the candidate in the latest quarter, with 97 percent of those donations below $200. The average donation of those smaller donations was $15. The campaign did not say how many of those donations came from Colorado residents versus people in other states.

A spokesperson for Hickenlooper said donations increased after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trend that was repeated across the country, shattering online fundraising records for Democratic candidates and grassroots groups.

A virtual fundraising concert dubbed “Hick-a-palooza,” featuring Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, and Bonnie Rait among others, brought in $219,000 according to the Hickenlooper campaign.

The Gardner-Hickenlooper race is drawing a lot of national attention because it could help determine which party controls the U.S Senate. Super PACs and dark money nonprofits have already spent millions of dollars targeting both candidates. The two men will meet for their next debate this Friday, hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Denver Post and Denver7.