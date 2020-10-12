Rep. Diana DeGette is a bit of an institution. She has represented the 1st Congressional District since the late 90s. First-time politician and Colorado native Shane Bolling is the GOP challenger. Paul Noel Fiorino represents the Unity Party, Kyle Furey is the Libertarian candidate and Jan Kok stands for the Approval Voting Party,

The candidates appear here in the order they are set on the ballot.

The Approval Voting Party candidate, Jan Kok, is not included in the guide as the Approval Party is a single issue party representing proportional approval voting.