Candidate Elevator Pitch

Steve House

"I believe Americans deserve a much better health care system which provides them better access to care, at a much lower quality that is competitive with the rest of the world, and that is at least in the top 3 highest quality systems. We also need to make education effective so that our students are both proficient and prepared to pursue their dreams. We need to address injustice in our policing and economic systems and we must reform immigration so that it is people-centered and far more effective. I am prepared to act immediately on these issues and have plans to address all of them. The current congressman has done very little to address any of these issues. "

Rep. Jason Crow

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Jaimie Lynn Kulikowski

"Now is NOT the time to be giving sales pitches or debating our infinite number of complex issues.

This should have been your first and only question on the survey. China is not just our chief international rival. We face an imminent threat of being massively attacked by China again if Trump doesn’t win. Democrats HAVE GOT to drop their domestic wars against COVID and racism to see the forest for the trees. The fights against COVID and racism are diversions from a greater world war threat. If Trump loses, we will fall into the hands of communist China and lose an unprecedented number of American lives.

I have six years military leadership education and four years serving honorably as a top-performing airborne army officer. This election is not about red beating blue. This about the U.S. beating China. Vote Trump-Pence. Vote Kulikowski. Vote for leaders, not party politicians."

Norm Olsen

"The 'Two Party System' is thoroughly corrupt and is destroying our republic. The evidence is clear: for decades the Congressional approval rating has languished at 20% while the incumbent reelection rate has been at 95+% level. The two major political parties are more interested in what benefits their party and, in turn, their individual political careers than what is in the best interest of the nation. I want our progeny, yours and mine, to inherit a government-run by concerned citizens rather than a bunch of tired old political hacks."