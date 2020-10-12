Candidate Elevator Pitch

Charles "Casper" Stockham

"I’m running for Congress on a Values-based platform. I will be fighting to empower the Family, Finances and the Future of the good citizens of Colorado. My primary opponent is missing action and follows his party line. In fact, he toes the line and does what Nancy Pelosi tells him to do. He has little to show for 14 years in Congress and it’s time for a change. I stand for law and order, safety and security, the highest quality education, and better solutions for health care.

I’m a free-market guy so I will fight for fair trade and I am a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and the initiatives that go after actual bad guys with guns, not law-abiding citizens. This election is about the promise of America – you and me; our challenges and heartbreaks; hopes and dreams. It’s about our values as Americans and as human beings. Do we want a society that breathes success; or one that cancels everything it even slightly disagrees with? We can find the opportunity; bigger things will come."

Rep. Ed Perlmutter

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

David Olszta

The candidate has not returned a questionnaire.

Ken Biles

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different outcome. If you really want change, you have to stop voting for the same two Parties."