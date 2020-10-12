Colorado Voter’s Guide For The 2020 RTD Board Of Directors

Denver metro voters will find RTD board races toward the bottom of their ballot. But don’t let this placement let you think it isn’t important: RTD is one of the largest governments in the state of Colorado and currently faces a crisis unlike any in its recent history.

RTD Open Data/ESRI A simple map of RTD's director districts.

RTD was facing a budget crunch as it wrapped up years of building new train lines across the metro. Now, the pandemic has slashed ridership by more than half and RTD’s budget issues have turned into a full-blown crisis. RTD’s 15-member elected board will make crucial decisions in the coming months on what to cut, and how to rebuild.

Seven seats on the board of directors are up for election. The eighth seat, in District I, which covers Broomfield, Erie, Lafayette and Longmont, is empty. No candidates gathered enough signatures to make the ballot, so Boulder County commissioners will choose the next director for this seat.