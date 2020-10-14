WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 3

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senators are digging deeper into the conservative judge’s outlook on abortion, health care and a potentially disputed presidential election.

