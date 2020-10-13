WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 2

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is set to face senators’ questions during a second day of confirmation hearings. The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as the appellate court judge is grilled in 30-minute segments by Democrats gravely opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage online and on the radio starting at 7 a.m. MT. Watch the video above, find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News." CPR News' regular programming can be heard on 90.1 HD2 in the Denver metro during the hearing or can be streamed via an alternate feed at CPR.org.