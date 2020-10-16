WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on Colorado's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

At a briefing earlier this week, Polis issued warnings but no new restrictions as cases continue to rise in the state — saying it was up to Coloradans whether the trend could be reversed. Boulder County also slightly eased its earlier restrictions on gatherings of college-aged people.