Boulder County Eases Limits On College-Aged Gatherings As Coronvirus Stats Begin To Improve

Boulder is easing limits on the size of gatherings for young adults as some local COVID-19 metrics improve.

The rules apply to 18- to 22-year-olds. After COVID-19 cases spiked in September, Boulder County issued a public health order limiting them to gatherings of just two people.

Now the county is amending that order, effective as of noon on Tuesday, so they can gather in groups of up to six.

The leader of the county's public health department credits students with responding positively to last month’s more restrictive rules.

“This is such good news. This means that our community is safer from the spread of this disease, and young adults can connect with a few more of their friends,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, in a press release.

The county says both case numbers and positivity declined after the more restrictive rules took effect.

One metric, the 14-day average of new cases per 100,000 of 18- to 22-years-olds in Boulder County, dropped “significantly” to 470.5, according to the county’s public health department. For comparison, in mid-September, that figure soared in Boulder County to more than 30,00, and for 18- to 19-year-olds, the average was even higher.