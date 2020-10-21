A Federal Judge Sides With Colorado Churches In A Lawsuit Against Two Public Health Mandates

Updated 4:05 p.m.

A U.S. District Court judge has ruled partially in favor of two Colorado churches, limiting the state's enforcement of capacity limits and face coverings at indoor religious gatherings.

Denver Bible Church in Wheat Ridge and Community Baptist Church in Brighton, along with their pastors, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis, state health officials and federal officials in August. The suit alleged that certain public health orders enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic violated their religious rights.

Current state-issued public health orders cap indoor events at 100 people per room, depending on square footage. Outdoor events can have a maximum of 175 people for each "designated activity," which must be at least 50 feet apart. Colorado also requires people to cover their faces at all times when inside public places.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico granted part of the churches' requests in a ruling last week. He said that churchgoers should be allowed to temporarily take off masks when necessary "to carry out their religious exercise."

Domenico also ruled that some state limits on the sizes of religious gatherings were "more severe than those that apply to other so-called critical businesses whose settings pose a similar risk of COVID-19 transmission."