In Case Things Get Chaotic Ahead Of (Or After) Election Day, Officials Are Preparing For Everything From Misinformation To Blizzards

For federal and state officials trying to thwart voting shenanigans during one of the most contentious presidential election seasons in memory, there are plans for both before and after the last vote is cast on Election Day.

Before Nov. 3, officials are watching for “malign influence” — foreign actors, especially China, Russia and Iran, looking to sow chaos, gin up tension, and make people apprehensive to drop off a ballot or go vote. Most of that would take place via the internet, through social media networks.

Federal intelligence agencies this week said voters in Florida and Alaska had received emails threatening violence unless they voted for President Trump that may have come from Iran. Officials from Colorado’s state and federal agencies said there was no evidence anyone in Colorado got the emails.

State and local election officials have described Colorado’s ballots as safe from external hacking because votes are recorded on paper and the tallying isn’t connected to the Internet.

Locally, they are eyeing Americans doing this too, people intentionally posting false reports on social media — the sources of which could be foreign — about intimidating people at ballot drop boxes.