A Music Room Halloween!
Will goblins, ghosts and witches be ringing your doorbell this Halloween? It's likely that Halloween may come and go without any cute Darth Vaders or Elsas asking for candy. So why not make every day this week a dress up day? CPR Classical has the music for a week long Halloween celebration!
Karla Walker presents Halloween-themed classical music October 26-30 every day at 10:30 a.m. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
Each day, the Music Room will present a different Halloween theme. To make things easy, we've put all the pieces together in a YouTube playlist. Here's what you'll hear:
Quintessential Halloween
- Toccata and Fugue in D minor - J.S. Bach
- Phantom of the Opera Overture - Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Overture to Sleuth - John Addison
- Goosebumps Theme - Danny Elfman
Scary Movies
- Psycho: Prelude - Bernard Herrmann
- Edward Scissorhands Suite - Danny Elfman
- Dracula: Night's Journey - John Williams
- Hitchcock - Danny Elfman
Things that go bump in the night
- In the Hall of the Mountain King - Edvard Grieg
- Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns
- Funeral march of a marionette - Charles Gounod
- Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky
Costumes
- The Avengers Theme - Alan Silvestri
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl - Klaus Badelt
- Little Mermaid Main Title - Alan Menken
- Frozen: Epilogue - Christophe Beck
- Harry Potter: Hedwig's Theme - John Williams
Scary Halloween
- Baba Yaga - Anatoly Liadov
- The Witches Ride - Engelbert Humperdinck
- Dream of the Witches Sabbath - Hector Berlioz
- Devil's Dance from Witches of Eastwick - John Williams
You can listen on YouTube or just hit play below!