A Music Room Halloween!

Will goblins, ghosts and witches be ringing your doorbell this Halloween? It's likely that Halloween may come and go without any cute Darth Vaders or Elsas asking for candy. So why not make every day this week a dress up day? CPR Classical has the music for a week long Halloween celebration!

Karla Walker presents Halloween-themed classical music October 26-30 every day at 10:30 a.m. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”

Each day, the Music Room will present a different Halloween theme. To make things easy, we've put all the pieces together in a YouTube playlist. Here's what you'll hear:

Quintessential Halloween

Toccata and Fugue in D minor - J.S. Bach

Phantom of the Opera Overture - Andrew Lloyd Webber

Overture to Sleuth - John Addison

Goosebumps Theme - Danny Elfman

Scary Movies

Psycho: Prelude - Bernard Herrmann

Edward Scissorhands Suite - Danny Elfman

Dracula: Night's Journey - John Williams

Hitchcock - Danny Elfman

Things that go bump in the night

In the Hall of the Mountain King - Edvard Grieg

Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns

Funeral march of a marionette - Charles Gounod

Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky

Costumes

The Avengers Theme - Alan Silvestri

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl - Klaus Badelt

Little Mermaid Main Title - Alan Menken

Frozen: Epilogue - Christophe Beck

Harry Potter: Hedwig's Theme - John Williams

Scary Halloween

Baba Yaga - Anatoly Liadov

The Witches Ride - Engelbert Humperdinck

Dream of the Witches Sabbath - Hector Berlioz

Devil's Dance from Witches of Eastwick - John Williams

You can listen on YouTube or just hit play below!