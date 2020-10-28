Polis Announces One-Time $375 Payments For Unemployed Coloradans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday to provide more economic relief to Coloradans who earn less than $52,000 a year and have filed for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis said the one-time payments of $375 would go out to more than 400,000 people by early December. He said the payments became necessary after it was clear Congress was unlikely to pass another COVID-19 relief package before the election.

“We simply can't wait when families can't make rent, can’t put food on the table, are worried about not getting their next paycheck,” Polis said. “So Colorado can fill that gap, to at least help a bit with this one-time payment.”

He said he hopes the funds will be a lifeline to those who need it most.

“It can be the difference between them making their rent and not making their rent. Maybe being able to even have a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner for your family," the governor said. "And it's important for our economy as a whole, but as we know, this money will be spent in local businesses, will help reduce evictions.”

Federal money to give people an extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit ended in late July. Later in the summer, the state asked some gig workers to repay what was described as an overpayment in unemployment benefits caused by confusion on state forms. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has since stopped collecting that money from about 9,000 people and plans to wipe away their remaining overpayment debts.

Polis said he’d consider another emergency payment if necessary, but that he is hopeful Congress will reach a compromise on a second relief package. Republicans have been trying to unite around a “targeted” and “focused” coronavirus relief bill, while Democrats support additional funding and money for state and local governments. Polis said nothing should be ruled out.

“I'm supportive of all those efforts. The bipartisan problem solvers’ efforts — the fat, the skinny, everything under the sun — all of those contain direct transfer payments to individuals,” he said.

The direct payments will cost Colorado $168 million, which is the amount of unspent money in the state’s emergency disaster reserve that could be freed up for this purpose, Polis said. He added that he wants to work with state lawmakers to come up with one-time investments to provide an economic stimulus in the state’s next budget.

His office is crafting his budget proposal, which he will present to the state legislature’s powerful joint budget committee on Nov. 12. That document serves as the starting point for budget negotiations with state lawmakers.

Through Oct. 15, Colorado paid out a total of $371.5 million in another state/federal program that gave each worker an additional $300 per week.

Since the end of March, the state has paid out $5.77 billion in all unemployment benefits, including in federally supported programs.