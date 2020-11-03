Joe Biden Wins Colorado

Joe Biden won Colorado’s nine electoral college votes. It moves him closer to the 270 mark required to win the electoral college and capture the presidency, although results in several large swing states still remain.

The result not surprising. Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Polls showed Biden with a consistent double-digit lead over Trump in Colorado, which has trended blue in recent years. The Trump campaign largely ignored Colorado in the final days of the campaign.

The Democrats, however, continued to stump for the Biden/Harris ticket in the Centennial state, sending surrogates into the final week to get out the vote.

Many Coloradans had expressed concerns over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his divisive leadership.

Amanda Bratton, a registered Democrat in Montrose, took her daughter with her when she dropped off her ballot. “Our world needs a lot more kindness and acceptance right now and I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are definitely willing to forge that path for us,” she said. “I think they have a lot of realistic ideas and options that they’re putting out there for us.”