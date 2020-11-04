Colorado Will Join The National Popular Vote Compact As Voters Approve Proposition 113

The effort to repeal the new law began almost before the ink was dry on the governor’s signature. Two local Republican officials who spearheaded the effort argued a national popular vote’s true impact would be to erase the influence of rural areas in favor of vote-dense cities and suburbs.

Colorado’s constitution gives voters the opportunity to repeal a law through a popular vote, if they can gather enough signatures to get it on the ballot (lawmakers can get around this by including what’s know as a ‘safety clause’ on the bill, language that declares that it must take effect “for the necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety”). It’s a rarely used power; the last time a law was put to the ballot was during the Great Depression nearly 90 years ago. In that case, voters agreed with lawmakers to increase the tax on oleomargarine.

Once the issue was on the ballot, advocates for a national popular vote spent big to try to sway voters. The group Yes On The Popular Vote raised and spent about $4.5 million dollars since registering last July. The majority of that money came from wealthy individuals and left-leaning dark money groups in other states. Opponents of joining the compact, including the state’s Republican Party, characterized the Yes campaign as a California-led effort to dilute Colorado’s significance in the presidential election.

This may be one of the most expensive campaigns in Colorado history to succeed, and yet still potentially have no impact. The fifteen states that have signed on so far are all reliably Democratic in presidential elections. To go into effect, the effort will have to win over lawmakers in more closely divided states, the kinds of places that currently capture most of the campaign attention, where it is likely to prove a much harder sell.