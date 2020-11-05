Video: Trump Delivers Unfounded Attacks On Slowgoing Election 2020 Vote Count

Updated 5:17 p.m.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race, with a number of battleground states still too early to call.

Both NPR and CPR News follow the AP on race calls in elections.

However, President Donald Trump renewed his unfounded claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him. He did not back up his claim with any details or evidence. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

Trump spoke from the White House briefing room on Thursday, unleashing harsh criticism of pre-election polling that showed him trailing Democrat Joe Biden and claiming without evidence that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. He also renewed his criticism of the widespread use of mail-in balloting in the pandemic.

Biden appears to be pushing closer to winning the presidency, while Trump's path to reelection has become very narrow though still possible. Trump needs victories in all four of the remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. Biden has won the fiercely contested prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin, part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.

Read More: Presidential Race Tight As Biden Narrows In On 270 Electoral Votes (latest updates from NPR.org)